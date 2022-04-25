April 13, 2022 Gangseo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea Cor-Tek Corporation, maker of Cort guitars, has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the DigiTech/DOD brand, including all DigiTech/DOD intellectual property and assets.

Since 1973, DigiTech/DOD guitar effect pedals have been iconic in the guitar industry, and we have a deep admiration for the heritage and legacy of the DigiTech/DOD products. We look forward to continuing the manufacturing and selling of the iconic products as well as investing in new features and products.