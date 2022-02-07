Why didn’t Suzi Quatro become a star in America? The ahead-of-her-time Detroit native, now 71, had a distinctive voice, catchy glam/hard-rock songs, media attention, and played bass. TV appearances on “Happy Days” and a pop duet with Chris Norman (“Stumblin’ In,” which reached #4 in 1979), should’ve sealed the deal. Instead, she only had minor U.S. solo success while becoming a huge celeb in Europe and Australia.

Quatro, whose debut appeared in 1973, has released a punchy new album with help from her son, guitarist Richard Tuckey. It’s loaded with simple riffs, catchy hooks, and shout-along choruses.

A dirty guitar lick and memorable chorus drive “The Devil In Me,” while “Hey Queenie” swaggers with Tuckey’s rhythms and riffs. “You Can’t Dream It” has a gliding new-wave feel with smooth vocals, scratchy guitar, and bass fills. “My Heart and Soul” is a relaxed, Motown-flavored Christmas song, while the bouncy funk-rock of “Do Ya Dance” includes twangy rhythm guitar and horns. Chugging guitar fuels the punk-styled “I Sold My Soul Today.” The slinky R&B rhythmic pulse of “In the Dark” is due to saxophone and guitar fills.

Quatro’s style hasn’t changed much, but The Devil In Me is still a welcome dose of rockin’ fun.

This article originally appeared in VG’s June 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.