Kid Carves it up!

Proving that tone is less about fancy gear and more about feel, Kid Ramos used his home-modded Fender Squier Mini Strat with pickups from an Epiphone Sheraton, a piece of chromed-steel, and a Vox Pathfinder turned up just so to play his slide part from “Dance Like I Should,” from his new collaboration with Johnny Tucker, “75 And Alive.” Kid plays a ton of great guitar on the album; read our review in the January issue. Read Now!