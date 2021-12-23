Have Guitar Will Travel 064 – Luis Carlos Maldonado

“Have Guitar Will Travel” host James Patrick Regan speaks with multi-instrumentalist Luis Carlos Maldonado. Growing up in Arizona and SoCal, he took to guitar after being turned on to progressive rock by U.K. and King Crimson and encouraged by his brother, Train bassist Hector Maldonado. Like most professionals, he’s been through a lot of gear and has great stories fostered by an array of band gigs (he has played with John Waite, Phil Mogg, Michael Schenker, Dean Delray, and now, Mick Jones in Foreigner) and a solo career that includes working with Mike Varney at Shrapnel Records.

Each episode is available on Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, Apple Podcast, and Spotify!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.