Have Guitar Will Travel 057 – Phredley Brown

“Have Guitar Will Travel” host James Patrick Regan speaks with multi-instrumentalist Phredley Brown, who’s not “just” the guitarist and music director for Bruno Mars, but also assistant music director for “American Idol.” Phredley talks about growing up with a piano-teacher mother (and minister father) in Detroit, playing drums in church, and how as a kid he became fascinated with all instruments, influenced by many artists. When he joined Bruno’s band, he had to transition from dedicated keyboardist to also handling guitar, and eventually guiding the whole band.



Each episode is available on Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, Apple Podcast, and Spotify!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.