Classics – March 2021

Before he was a founding member of The Kings, a teenaged John Picard bought this ’59 Les Paul Standard in 1972 in Ypsilanti, Michigan, after seeing an ad in International Musician magazine. Though obviously a factory re-neck, he knew it was a great guitar, even if the $700 price tag set him back a bit.

In ’75, Picard, along with bassist/frontman Dave Diamond, keyboardist Sonny Keyes, and drummer Max Styles formed The Kings in their hometown of Oakville, Ontario; five years later, “Mister Zero” used it and his blond 60-watt Boogie head (serial number A1357) to record their first album with producer by Bob Ezrin. It included the band’s hit, “This Beat Goes On”/“Switchin’ to Glide,” which spent 23 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #43 in late 1980. At year’s end, it also sat at #10 on Chicago radio station WLS’ list of most-requested songs, sandwiched between Neil Diamond’s “Love On the Rocks” and Barbra Streisand’s “Woman In Love”; in the evening, the station’s signal reached 38 states. The single led to the band appearing on “American Bandstand” and scoring opening slots on tours by Bob Seger, Jeff Beck, the Beach Boys, and Eric Clapton.

Nicknamed “Lester,” the guitar carries serial number 9 0679 and has been played at more than 2,000 gigs throughout North America. After being smashed to bits by a disgruntled roadie in 1985, it was fully restored, and “…now plays great and sounds better than ever,” Picard says.

While researching his June ’11 Vintage Guitar feature “A Sunburst Mystery: What Really Happened to Mike Bloomfield’s Missing Guitar,” Picard acquired the chrome Grovers that were on that instrument from mid-1967 to ’74 when Bloomfield abandoned it in Vancouver. They’re now on this guitar.

