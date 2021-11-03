Have Guitar Will Travel 060 – Guthrie Trapp



“Have Guitar Will Travel” host James Patrick Regan interviews guitarist/educator Guthrie Trapp. The Nashville luminary has backed Patty Loveless, Jerry Douglas, John Oates, and a “who’s who” list of others. An early adopter of online instruction, he shares his philosophy as a successful session and touring guitarist with a keen business strategy. The discussion ranges from his childhood in Florida to his early days with Don Kelley at Robert’s Western World to accepting a personal invite to play the America Salutes You benefit concert honoring Billy Gibbons at the Grand Ole Opry.



