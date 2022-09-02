Have Guitar Will Travel 081 – G. Love

In Episode 80 of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan welcomes guitarist and Fender R&D team member Stan Cotey. A Silicon Valley kid, Stan grew up with musical parents and made money by fixing on amps at local music stores. He also developed a love for guitars from the ’50s and ’60s, and maintains a collection of gear. He previously helped develop ProTools while working at AVID, and since joining Fender has worked in several areas of R&D, including pedals, pickups, and now, guitars. Also a recording musician, his work has been used by the Pokemon franchise, and he just released a new album. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

