D’Addario Launches String Finder

FARMINGDALE, New York­­—D’Addario is proud to announce the launch of String Finder, a first-of-its-kind tool designed to help players find their perfect string set.

Whether you’re a beginner who’s unsure where to start, or a seasoned musician looking for a new sound, finding the best set of strings can be a daunting task. To make that process easier and more intuitive, D’Addario set out to create a recommendation engine to guide players through the decision making process. Tapping into their decades of string making expertise, D’Addario teamed up with Cartful Solutions to develop a simple, but powerful tool that sifts through over 5,000 possibilities to identify the best set of strings for each player’s sonic needs.

“String Finder was conceived out of the insight that most players, across all levels of experience, are overwhelmed by the number of options available and lack the detailed knowledge to wade through thousands of options to find strings that are best suited for their instrument, playing conditions, and stylistic goals,” says Andrew Whitelaw, Global Director of Strategy. “Too often, players default to what they’ve always used, because exploring is time-consuming, mind-numbing, and expensive. We built String Finder with the goal of taking the guesswork out — making it fun and easy to optimize your performance.”

The user experience is simple. Players answer a series of questions about their instrument, playing conditions and style and allow the tool to find the ideal list of strings. Questions cover:

Instrument Type

Genre

Tone

Playing Environment

Gauge

Strumming Style

Once completed, users receive their results with a “Best Match,” as well as other viable options to choose from.

String Finder is currently available for Acoustic, Electric, Bass, and Classical Guitar, Ukulele, Banjo, and Mandolin Players.