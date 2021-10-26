Have Guitar Will Travel 059 – John Smith



On the new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan speaks with singer/songwriter John Smith, whose playing is influenced by master guitarists ranging from Nick Drake and John Renbourn to Ry Cooder and Jimmy Page. They discuss John’s new album, “The Fray,” touch on the guitars in his collection, and dig into his history in the music business.



Each episode is available on Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, Apple Podcast, and Spotify!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.