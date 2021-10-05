Carvin Audio introduces the new WM5 Wireless Microphone System

San Diego, CA – October 4, 2021 – Achieve the freedom and the simplicity you are looking for with the new WM5 Wireless Microphone System, which will transform your existing wired microphone into a wireless microphone. The 5GHz frequency band offers excellent range up to 200 ft and is less crowded than the 2GHz band, reducing your chances of interference from other wireless audio gear. The extremely low noise design and compact size coupled with an intuitive set up makes going wireless an easy process. Pair with the Carvin Audio M68 Unidirectional Dynamic Vocal Microphone for a complete system. The WM5 is also compatible with the WG5 Wireless Guitar/Bass System.

4 Channels

Peak limiting

Uncrowded 5GHz band

Extremely low noise -110 dBm

4 Hours of continuous use

Up to 200’ range

USB Charging