D’Addario Acquires National Picks

FARMINGDALE, New York – D’Addario is thrilled to announce the acquisition of National Picks, the metal finger-pick that solidified itself as the industry standard.

Available now, the renowned finger and thumb pick company will be branded as D’Addario National Picks. Unchanged since their introduction in 1930, National Picks are made in the United States from various alloys to create a brilliant, vintage-American sound.

In 1930, the United States Government issued a patent for National Picks that proudly etched on the original models. Each pick’s face also has the National logo and the U.S.A. make and model number etched for easy identification. All picks will continue to be manufactured in the U.S.A.

National Picks provide a smooth, comfortable, and fully adjustable fit, as well as a brilliant, finger-picking sound on an acoustic guitar or a plucky bite on a banjo.

The D’Addario National Pick offering will include finger picks in Stainless Steel, Brass, and Nickel (to be released in 2022). In addition to the finger picks, D’Addario will be offering the National Celluloid thumb picks available in White, Black, and Tortoiseshell in both large and medium sizes.