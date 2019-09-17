Jensen Musical Instrument Speakers is pleased to announce the newest addition to the Jensen line of speakers – The C12K-2



The C12K-2 is a 100 watt 12” ceramic speaker that provides a modern British voice in a vintage American package.

This high-powered speaker features a low-end punch with a warm, rich mid-range and smooth, articulate highs.

Not only is the C12K-2 capable of handling high levels of overdrive and distortion but is also capable of achieving clarity and detailed response with those sounds. The C12K-2 can beautifully produce the complex and nuanced tones of vintage and boutique amplifiers.



Visit Jensentone.com for full detailed specifications and sound samples of all the Jensen Speakers. These speakers are now available – Call your local Jensen Dealer!

jensentone.com