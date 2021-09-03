Boss Unveils Waza-Air Bass Wireless Personal Amplification System

Los Angeles, CA, September 2, 2021— BOSS announces the — BOSS announces the Waza-Air Bass Wireless Personal Amplification System , a unique and inspiring over-ear playing solution for electric bassists. Equipped with breakthrough BOSS spatial technology first introduced with the Waza-Air system for guitarists, Waza-Air Bass provides a rich and immersive playing experience with dynamic 3D sound, premium bass-tuned amps and effects, and onboard rhythms. All-wireless connectivity enables freedom of movement, remote sound editing, and the ability to jam with music from mobile devices via Bluetooth® audio streaming.

Launched in 2019 to wide acclaim, Waza-Air forever changed the landscape for practicing guitarists, bringing immersive “amp-in-room” sound and feel to playing with headphones for the first time. Now, Waza-Air Bass makes this revolutionary experience available to all electric bass players, complete with a feature set perfectly tailored for their specific needs.

Practicing bass at home through an amp can be problematic because low frequencies can travel through walls and disturb others. Using headphones is often a necessary solution, but the sound lacks the depth of the in-room experience. Waza-Air Bass changes that, restoring the natural dimension, resonance, and “moving air” feel that’s lost with traditional phones. An integrated gyro sensor tracks head movements as the user plays, driving sophisticated 3D algorithms that produce an immersive sound field with extraordinary spatial realism.

Waza-Air Bass comes with loads of amps and effects specially tuned for bass, with full customization and ready-to-play presets available via the free BOSS Tone Studio app. Five different bass amp types provide everything from clean and punchy modern sounds to vintage and driven tube-style voicings, and over 30 effects are available from the vast BOSS bass effects library. And with six onboard memories, users can store favorite setups and scroll through them with dedicated buttons.

With a wide range of onboard rhythms, daily practice sessions with Waza-Air Bass are always fun and productive. Ten acoustic drum patterns are available, with easy BPM and reverb control in the BOSS Tone Studio app. There’s also a metronome with 32 rhythm variations, including triplets and odd meters like 5/4 and 7/4.

The advanced ambience setups in Waza-Air Bass provide three realistic environments to play in. Surround mode places the amp in a virtual room for a recording studio experience. Static mode provides natural spatial localization, where the combined amp and room sound continually changes depending on where the user moves their head. Stage mode delivers a full-on performance experience, with the amp sound coming from a virtual backline behind the user, along with the onboard acoustic drum patterns or music streamed from a smartphone.

All audio connectivity with Waza-Air Bass is 100-percent wireless, allowing users to move and play in complete freedom. Advanced wireless tech from BOSS’s renowned WL series provides premium sound quality, effortless set up, and great playing feel with ultra-low latency. The headphones and included transmitter also feature auto standby and wake functions, conserving the life of their built-in rechargeable batteries between playing sessions.