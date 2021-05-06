Have Guitar Will Travel – 050 Featuring Mike Varney

In the new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan speaks with the legendary Mike Varney, founder of Shrapnel Records. After discovering Yngwie Malmsteen in a record store, Mike started Shrapnel when he was just 22 years old. The label became home for a bevy of shredders in the ’80s, including guitar heroes like Leslie West, Rick Derringer, Pat Travers, and Michael Schenker. He digs deep into the philosophy that has made Shrapnel so successful under his guidance, explains why he’s so fond of Gibson and Epiphone guitars, and gets into his recent work with Gravity Amplifiers.

Please like, comment, and share this podcast!



Each episode is available on Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, Apple Podcast, and Spotify!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.