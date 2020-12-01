Have Guitar Will Travel – 039 Featuring Lyle Workman



In Episode 39 of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan speaks with guitarist/composer Lyle Workman, whose new solo album was recorded at Abbey Road. After growing up in the South Bay of San Francisco, he played in Bourgeois Tagg, Todd Rundgren’s band, and became a go-to in the L.A. studio scene. For the last 20 years, he has been composing music for TV and film. Join them for a wide-ranging conversation! Please like, comment and share this podcast!

