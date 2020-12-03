National Independent Talent Organization Hosts Instrument Auction

The nonprofit National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), a group of more than 1,000 talent agencies, management firms, and touring entities, is launching its Guitar and Stringed Instruments Auction. Running December 3-13, it is open to the public and will raise funds to support the live touring industry.

The auction will include guitars and stringed instruments from artists including George Benson, Mark Knopfler, Sonny Landreth, David Bromberg, Jack Johnson, Will Kimbrough, Nick Lowe, Pat Metheny, John Petrucci, Bonnie Raitt, Joe Satriani, Los Straitjackets, Steve Vai, and many others.

For more information and a list of items, visit charitybuzz.com/NITO