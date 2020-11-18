Sweet Relief and Acoustik Attak Team to Help Artists

Acoustik Attak announced a partnership with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, maker of the innovative Attak and Ambush guitar picks. Sweet Relief agreed to the partnership after vetting the new invention with its guitar and bass-playing supporters.

The arrangement provides a discount code for 25% off retail on the new picks. Even better, 25% of the sale goes straight to Sweet Relief to support its mission to give financial assistance to artists and music industry workers struggling to make ends meet, including those affected by COVID-19.

Sweet Relief, founded by singer-songwriter Victoria Williams in 1993, counts hundreds of iconic artists and musicians among its supporters. Some of the most important live music promoters, instrument makers and stores support the 501 c3 charity as well. All of whom have come together to help support thousands of artists and music industry professionals since inception.

“We’re excited to partner with Acoustik Attak, these guys are true music lovers and they’ve created something very special with their genius guitar picks,” said Aric Steinberg, EVP of Artist Relations & Development. “We’re grateful to be included in this campaign to help even more artists and music industry professionals who are in desperate financial need due to illness, injury or COVID-19 related job loss.”

