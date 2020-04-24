Wrembel Plays Django, Live

Stephane Wrembel is presenting a series of interactive mini concerts, performing from the early repertoire of Django Reinhardt, one of the most-influential musicians of the 20th century. The series will be streamed live on facebook.com/stephanewrembel/.

The compositions are from his 2019 release, Django l’impressionniste, which spotlights 17 little-known solo pieces Reinhardt recorded between 1937 and ’50. The concerts post weekdays at 12 p.m. (French) and 3 p.m. (English) Eastern. He’ll also discuss structures, the relationship to the esoteric and mythological world, and translate the beauty and sophistication of each composition, then field questions from the virtual audience. The schedule is:

April 24 – “Improvisation 3” (2 variations)

April 27 – “Improvisation 4 / 2″ (1st variation)

April 28 – “Improvisations 5 /2″ (2nd variation)

April 29 – “Improvisations 6 /2″ (3rd variation)

April 30 – “Belleville”

May 1 – “Nuages”