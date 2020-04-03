Wrembel Sharing “Django a Go Go” Performance on Youtube

World-renowned Gypsy-jazz guitarist Stephane Wrembel will stream “Django A Gogo 2019” in its entirety on Youtube beginning at 7 p.m. EST this Saturday, April 4. The celebration of guitar through the music of the legendary Django Reinhardt was beautifully recorded live at The Town Hall in New York City on April 27, 2019. The concert presents some of the best performers in the world. In addition to Wrembel, they include Simba Baumgartner (Reinhardt’s great grandson), Bria Skonberg, Raphael Fays, Serge Krief, David Gastine, Ezeckiel Krief, Lior Krief, Josh Kaye, Thor Jensen, Daisy Castro, David Langlois, Jonny Mizzone, Ari Folman-Cohen and Nick Anderson. The three-hour concert will be streamed free of charge.

To watch, go to: bit.ly/Django2019YT