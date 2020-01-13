MARTIN GUITAR AND NAMM TEAM WITH ENVIRONMENTAL NONPROFIT REVERB TO REDUCE SINGLE-USE PLASTIC AT THE 2020 NAMM SHOW

NAZARETH, Pa. (Winter NAMM, HALL D, Booth 5602) – January 13, 2020 – C. F. Martin & Co.® (Martin®) is known worldwide for making extraordinary instruments from responsibly harvested domestic and exotic tonewoods. Martin’s commitment to the environment is deep and has remained unwavering throughout their long history. REVERB (reverb.org) is an environmental nonprofit organization whose guiding mission is to make a better future for people and the planet by uniting us all around the music we love and tackling the issues we face. This year, Martin and The NAMM Show are teaming up with REVERB to take the first step toward eliminating single-use plastic at The 2020 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

Free water fill stations will be located throughout the convention center, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own refillable water bottles to the show. For those who don’t have their own to bring, refillable water bottles will be available for purchase at the NAMM store, located in the lobby of the Anaheim Convention Center.

Additionally, Martin and REVERB are offering a FREE limited-edition Nalgene® water bottle to the first 1,000 attendees who visit the Martin booth (Hall D, Booth #5602), pledge to use their reusable bottle at the show, and sign up to win a new Martin X Series guitar.

“Protecting the environment and all of its precious resources has been at the forefront of my family’s business since its inception,” said C. F. Martin & Company Chairman and CEO Chris Martin. “As I take the reins as the new NAMM Chair, I am very pleased to be working with REVERB and NAMM to reduce, and eventually eliminate, single-use plastic at The NAMM Show, where we can make a significant and immediate impact on the 115,000 attendees and beyond.”

“I can’t think of a better place to band together with our partners at Martin than at the largest music industry trade show in the world, for something as critical to the current and future health of the planet as reducing single-use plastic,” said Tanner Watt, Director of Partnerships and Development for REVERB.

To learn more, please visit www.martinguitar.com/environment.