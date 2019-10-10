Eric Johnson: Collage

As the title suggests, Eric Johnson’s latest album is indeed a collage. There are covers ranging from B.B. King to the Chantays, and classic Johnson instrumentals à la Ah Via Musicom. It’s wide ranging and it’s impressive playing.

Throughout, Johnson’s arrangements, solos, and vast array of tones are orchestrated, practiced, and polished – as is his usual M.O. This creates jaw-dropping modern rock on originals like “The Fade.” And it makes for a stellar cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Up Tight (Everything’s Alright),” even while the version lacks in straight-from-the-hip Tamla/Motown soul.

Johnson’s “Stratagem” sounds like an arpeggio etude, but his cover of Jimi’s “One Rainy Wish” glistens with lovely acoustic fingerpicking and sweet R&B slides.

Similarly, the Beatles’ “We Can Work It Out,” King’s “Rock Me Baby,” and the Chantays’ “Pipeline” are bravely reimagined. Hate ’em or love ’em, Johnson’s arrangements are bold, unique, and visionary – and why bother coloring within the lines?

