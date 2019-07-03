Rivet ’63/’64 Pickup Set

Rivet Pickups founder David Petschulat made the first locking vibrato with fine tuners for the EVH company, and worked stints at Kahler and Gibson.

With Rivet, Petschulat has developed a unique pickup design with two mini-coils that, once connected to their base, allow a variety of tonal options via various wiring cards.

Rivet pickups are the same size as standard humbuckers but have a very unique appearance thanks to their arrangement and number of polepieces. The ’63 is designed as a neck pickup and has a row of six pole pieces alongside a mini-coil of three poles; the bridge-position ’64 has a row of six poles with a four-pole mini-coil. The pickups connect to a card base with slip-on connectors; the base, in turn, has a slot for an interchangeable card. The unit tested with the Crunch 108 card allowed for a hotter output when the push/pull pot is in the down position. Other available cards include a Glass model, designed to give a more Tele-like tone from the set.

But where Rivet pickups really outshine other passive pickup designs is in their unique use of mini-coils to produce a clearer-sounding neck tone and a fatter-sounding bridge tone thanks to the arrangements of the mini-coils. For example, when the neck position is chosen, various amounts of the bridge’s mini-coils, positioned under the high strings, are added in to create a clearer and wider overall “neck” tone. Conversely, in the bridge position, the neck mini-coils positioned under the bass strings are mixed in to fatten things up.

The Rivet system is a highly idealized and extremely versatile set of pickups. Thanks to the ingenuity of founder David Petschulat, the ’63/’64 set offers a wider variety of tones and output levels than traditional humbuckers via it’s card system and imaginative use of mini-coils.

