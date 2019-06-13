GREZ GUITARS DEBUTS THE FOLSOM SOLID BODY GUITAR AT 2019 SUMMER NAMM. GUITAR SHIPMENTS BEGIN FIRST WEEK OF JULY.

JUNE 13, 2019, PETALUMA, California –

GREZ GUITARS announces the release of their first production solid body guitar, The Folsom. Barry Grzebik, Luthier and owner of GREZ GUITARS, will be showcasing “The Folsom” at Summer NAMM in Nashville, booth 1620 in July 18-20. Guitars will be available for sale July 1st, 2019.

“Following our successful entry into the production Mendocino and Mendocino Baritone, I really wanted to create something slightly more mainstream yet still distinctly a Grez,” remarks Barry Grzebik.

Designed to be a familiar yet distinctive statement both visually and sonically. Build around a Tele bridge pickup and Firebird neck pickup, The Folsom creates classic work-horse tones with the feel of a handmade played-in instrument.

The guitar is available in several color and hardware options including a string thru Tele bridge, a Mastery bridge with a Bigsby or a Mastery and the Grez stainless steel trapeze tailpiece. At just under 7lbs The Folsom has a stout feel without being unnecessarily heavy. Customized versions can be produced with delivery times as little as 30 days.

Street Price: $2,480 to $2,780 depending on configuration.

ABOUT GREZ GUITARS

GREZ GUITARS is a custom and limited-production builder of unique guitars based in Northern California. Luthier and owner Barry Grzebik, an acoustician and product designer by trade, crafts distinctive instruments influenced by the construction techniques and aesthetics of Paul Bigsby and R.C. Allen. His custom and limited production guitars are available at www.grezguitars.com.

The Folsom Specs:

● 13” Solidbody, 1.625″ Depth ● 25″ Scale, Jumbo Frets ● Macassar Ebony Fretboard

● Tele Bridge and Firebird Neck Pickups ● Honduran Mahogany Neck ● Basswood Body

● Satin Nitro Finish, Natural Neck, Light Cream, Dark Natural, or Pearl Metallic Grey Body

● Grez Stainless Steel Tail Piece or Bigsby B5 with Mastery Bridge or Chopped Tele String Thru

Website: https://www.grezguitars.com

