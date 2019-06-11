C.R. ALSIP GUITARS RELEASES THE TEJAS-OS – OFFSET MODEL GUITAR

The TEJAS-OS – C.R. Alsip’s new Offset model – is a well balanced and ergonomic shape that is comfortable and easy to play while offering aesthetics that are a little different than the common S and T shapes that abound.
Features include:
• Alder Body
• 22 Fret Maple Neck with Either Maple or
Rosewood Fretboard
• 25.5” Scale
• 14” Radius
• Dual Action Truss Rod
• Kluson Stoptail or Tremolo Bridge
• Grover Tuners
• Seymour Duncan, or DiMarzio Pickups
• Low Friction 500K Volume Pot, High Friction
500K Tone Pot For Humbucker Pickups
• 250K Pots Used For Single Coil Pickups
• 3-Way Toggle Switch
• 1 Volume & 1 Tone
• Deluxe Case Included
Additional options:
• Wood combinations range from common
woods such as maple, mahogany, alder, and
basswood to more exotic woods such as
figured & birdseye maple, figured walnut,
purple heart, lacewood, bloodwood, cherry,
zebra wood, and more…
• Matching Headstock
• Hardware Options: Locking Tuners, Bridges,
String-through-body, and Tremolos. Colors:
Gold, Chrome/Nickel, & Black.
• Electronics: Lollar, Bare Knuckle, or TV Jones
Pickups, Additional Switching Options
• Finishes: Custom Airbrushed Graphics and
Paint to Oiled Finish. Relic Finish Available
From $1,995 list.