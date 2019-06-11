C.R. ALSIP GUITARS RELEASES THE TEJAS-OS – OFFSET MODEL GUITAR

The TEJAS-OS – C.R. Alsip’s new Offset model – is a well balanced and ergonomic shape that is comfortable and easy to play while offering aesthetics that are a little different than the common S and T shapes that abound.

Features include:

• Alder Body

• 22 Fret Maple Neck with Either Maple or

Rosewood Fretboard

• 25.5” Scale

• 14” Radius

• Dual Action Truss Rod

• Kluson Stoptail or Tremolo Bridge

• Grover Tuners

• Seymour Duncan, or DiMarzio Pickups

• Low Friction 500K Volume Pot, High Friction

500K Tone Pot For Humbucker Pickups

• 250K Pots Used For Single Coil Pickups

• 3-Way Toggle Switch

• 1 Volume & 1 Tone

• Deluxe Case Included

Additional options:

• Wood combinations range from common

woods such as maple, mahogany, alder, and

basswood to more exotic woods such as

figured & birdseye maple, figured walnut,

purple heart, lacewood, bloodwood, cherry,

zebra wood, and more…

• Matching Headstock

• Hardware Options: Locking Tuners, Bridges,

String-through-body, and Tremolos. Colors:

Gold, Chrome/Nickel, & Black.

• Electronics: Lollar, Bare Knuckle, or TV Jones

Pickups, Additional Switching Options

• Finishes: Custom Airbrushed Graphics and

Paint to Oiled Finish. Relic Finish Available

From $1,995 list.

HTTPS://CRALSIPGUITARS.COM