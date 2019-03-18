The Micro-Frets Saga

Had fate been just a notch kinder, Ralph Jones might today be a ’60s counterculture icon alongside Bob Dylan, Muhammad Ali, and Steve McQueen. Hyperbole? Perhaps. But at the very least, Jones’ name would be listed alongside those of Leo Fender and Ted McCarty. Because when he started making guitars in a small shop in Wheaton, Maryland, Jones was doing something very different for 1965.

Though documentation is sparse, Jones’ instruments were the prototypes for what would become Micro-Frets Guitars – an antithesis to the sub-par offerings cranked out for corporate overlords at CBS (Fender) and Norlin Industries (Gibson) who cared little about quality or innovation but were quite concerned with the bottom line.

Working in a 15,000-square-foot factory financed by business partner Marion Huggins on Grove Road in nearby Frederick, in 1967, Jones and a small flock of builders began not only cutting and carving bodies, necks, and plexiglass pickguards, they also machined components including the company’s Micro-Nut and Calibrato tailpiece.

At its launch, Micro-Frets offered four models – the Plainsman, Covington, Huntington, and Orbiter – with a body shape often compared to a potato (thanks to wide lower bouts) and with symmetrical cutaways. Dubbed the Style 1 series, today they’re noted for having klunky two-piece bodies fastened with clips and bearing a pronounced seam around their sides created by what Jones labeled a “Tempered Masonite Gasket.” His system routed two slabs of poplar or maple that were then joined using recessed metal clips and secured by screws in the neck plate and bridge. The design allowed access to electronics and installation of a stylish grillecloth that covered the sound hole from inside (he patented the methods and machines used in their execution using the name “Tonesponder”). The company’s first pickguards were a bi-level design with a scalloped edge that half-exposed four thumbweel controls – two Volume, two Tone. While attractive, their placement was inconvenient.

Jones left woodworking to others and focused his energy overseeing the making of a handful of elements that truly distanced Micro-Frets from the crowd. First was the Micro-Nut, which allowed the player to intonate each string not only at the bridge, but via an adjusting screw on each string at the nut(s). In ’68, he devised the first wireless transmitter for guitar, which broadcast on standard FM and had a variable capacitor that allowed the user to tune it.

Though not available on the earliest Style 1 guitars, another Jones invention was the Calibrato, a sophisticated tailpiece designed to hold tune better than a conventional vibrato, and more importantly, allow bending entire chords in tune. In a 1995 Vintage Guitar feature on the brand, “Different Strummer” columnist Michael Wright described it this way:

“[It] could be adjusted to keep all strings harmonically in tune during use, taking into account string gauges, with less chance of going out of tune upon returning to pitch. The spring was simply a tensed piece of square metal attached to the tailpiece and inserted under two sidebars and the adjustable bridge.”

The tailpiece achieved stability using six set screws that adjusted the angle of the string behind the bridge, and Wright likened the Microsonic bridge (another Jones innovation) to Ibanez’s Gibralter unit of the late ’70s. Speaking of comparisons, Wright equated the feel of the Calibrato to the vibrato developed by Semie Moseley – light and smooth, with a setup/maintenance protocol similar to a Floyd Rose… but more complex.

In ’68, Jones briefly used DeArmond-sourced pickups while transitioning to an original design created by Bill Lawrence. Assembled by Jones’ wife, Hazel, with occasional help from production manager Gary Free, they were wound on bobbins made from plexiglass. Another change saw the pickguard move to a three-knob arrangement – one Volume and two Tone – marking the transition to Style 1.5.

The following year brought the Style 2, which did away with the gasket and grillecloth but kept the clips joining the two pieces. That move, along with pickguards being given a simpler bi-level design and controls moving to a basic one-Volume/one-Tone setup, may have helped the company hit stride, as from ’69 through ’71 it offered its most expansive line – nine models including the top-end Huntington, which retailed at the time for $495.

With the Style 3 series introduced in ’71, Jones and company ditched the metal clips and began gluing the halves, giving the guitars a more-conventional feel and sound. Pickguards became a clear upper/white lower design (previously, they’d been white on white).

But then, fate lent a cruel twist. Just as things were starting to roll for Micro-Frets, Ralph Jones suffered a heart attack and died on April 18, 1972. Feeling an obligation to the workers, Hazel Jones continued operations with Free in charge of construction and design. For nearly four years, he designed and built the solidbody Swinger guitar and Husky bass using remaining inventory of bodies, necks, and hardware. Rumors surfaced of a resonator, a 12-string, and banjos having been built, but their veracity ranges from unsubstantiated to (in the case of banjos) debunked.

Rather than see the guitars drift further from the vision conceived by Ralph, Hazel opted to cease production after Free exhausted the supply of parts.

Will Meadors, who in 2004 bought the Micro-Frets name and built a run of guitars based on Jones’ designs (see sidebar), believes it was also a matter of dollars and cents.

“When you consider the price of each guitar and how many were made – the earliest serial numbers I’ve found were in the 1100 range, so probably 2,600 instruments – at $227 per guitar, wholesale, that’s about $590,000. The company ran for about 10 years, which means they brought in an average of $59,000 annually… theoretically. From that you have to extract real-estate taxes, electricity, water, heat, wages, payroll taxes, worker’s comp, insurance… I can’t see how it ever earned a penny.”

Though Meadors says it’s generally believed money man Huggins would have been willing to keep the company going if Hazel expressed the willingness to do so, in the fall of ’75, the equipment and remaining inventory were sold, the space vacated.

“At that time, I was in a band with the son of the local pawn-shop owner, and they bought a number of the guitars,” he said. “Then, my brother worked for the company that bought the building and it was his job to clear it out before they moved in. He found some interesting things, some of which I have still – a box of barely used sandpaper, unused buffing-wheel pads, and a piece of test-cut wood from the router that looks like it was used to set the round-over on an edge.”

Other items in Meadors’ collection include an assortment of original tooling, prototype parts, and patterns including one for an archtop similar to a Gibson ES-175.

Though it’d be a stretch to say Micro-Frets guitars were “popular,” they did gather a whiff of market momentum thanks in large part to endorsement deals like the one with Grand Funk Railroad’s Mark Farner, who in the ’70s used a Signature model onstage in stadiums around the world. Others who put them in front of wide audiences included country superpicker Buck Trent (including when he backed an upstart singer named Dolly Parton), proto-rocker Carl Perkins, and Buddy Merrill, who as a member of the orchestra on “The Lawrence Welk Show” used custom models with block inlays, ebony fingerboards, and headstock logos cut from pearl.

Still, the brand never came close to competing on a broader scale with Fender or Gibson (or even Gretsch, etc.). Its sales were heavily dependent on local retailers and in time the guitars gained cachet amongst area players like Craig Stang.

“I became aware of them in 1989,” he said. “I was a fan of mid-century anything – tailfins, diners, architecture, furniture, music – and at the time was playing in Killers From Space, a surf band with a space theme. So, for me the guitars were a match made in heaven. They not only were made in our hometown but had names like Orbiter, Spacetone, Stage II, Voyager, Golden Comet. Even the colors were spacey-sounding – Martian Sunburst, Venutian Sunrise.

“I’m especially drawn to the first-gen/Style 1,” he added. “I love the DeArmond pickups and clipped-together body with the gasket. And that creak when you move while playing? I love it – gives them character. Plus, that first-gen Calibrato is a beautiful piece that borrows heavily from Googie architecture.”

Stang has researched Micro-Frets’ history and runs a website where he gathers literature, receipts, stories, and photos. He has owned several models, often holding one for a couple years before selling it to try something different. One particularly memorable example was an Orbiter he bought for $460 from someone who’d acquired it at the factory’s closing sale then essentially forgot it in his closet for 25 years.

“Soon after I got it, a guy from Georgia offered me $1,800,” Stang said. “I was thrilled and took his money, thinking I’d replace it with another. Turns out, though, the Orbiter is rare, and finding one has proven difficult. I saw one for sale more than a decade ago with a $3,500 asking price.”

The building that housed the original Micro-Frets factory still stands.

“I frequently drive past and dream of being a fly on the wall there in 1967,” said Stang. “I recently bought a Style 1 Plainsman from Christian Wargo of the band Fleet Foxes, and I drove it over for a reunion. She got to tour the world and is now back home in Frederick.”

While Stang and Meadors agree Micro-Frets suffered an inglorious end, the latter sees a bright side.

“What’s important is that these cool guitars were ever conceived and built, and still exist 50 years later. It’s just amazing. And, being in a small town, the fact they didn’t ultimately succeed is unfortunate; these were people we knew, people from our neighborhoods. The Micro-Frets story is woven into the history of the town.”

And it’s not over.

In late 2016, Stang followed in Meadors’ super-fan-to-builder footsteps when he is assumed operations with intent to re-launch the brand. He’s now building prototypes.

“I hope to have a website launched soon, and will have an initial offering of four model including the Spacetone, Swinger, Signature, and Stage II,” he said. “On the 50th anniversary of the original factory opening, Micro-Frets will continue to be made in the Maryland tradition, in-house with as much locally sourced materials as possible. And yes, the legendary Martian Sunburst will be among the color options.”

Fan of the Brand Will Meadors and Micro-Frets in the 21st Century Ward Meeker As a teen growing up in Frederick, Maryland, Will Meadors frequented Colonial Music and Frederick Music Center, where the walls were lined by Fender, Gibson, and Martin instruments along with a few by Gretsch, Harmony, Epiphone, and imports like Teisco, Coral, and Danelectro.

And then there were these oddball guitars made by locals…

“I remember the first thing through my mind was, ‘They sure are weird!’” he recalled about his first experience with a Micro-Frets guitar. Picking one up to strum only furthered the notion. “They rattled and creaked… sorta felt like they were about to fall apart!”

As a young man, Meadors’ choice in instruments followed the mainstream, but he nonetheless maintained an appreciation for Micro-Frets and its local ties. In 2004, that interest intensified when he and fellow software engineer/guitar guy/Frederick resident Paul Rose assumed the expired patents, copyrights, designs, and rights to the brand with the intent to reintroduce it to the market.

“We opened a small shop where we built guitars to most closely match the Style 3, with hand-made pickups and CNC-produced bodies and necks,” he said.

The 21st-century Micro-Frets produced only about 30 guitars (with serial numbers starting at 5001) before the onset of the Great Recession, which created challenges in their effort to secure funding and space to go full-scale. All that remains today is a handful of parts.

“Much like the original company, we made everything except the fretwire and tuners, including the Micro-Nut and Calibrato. Ours, though, were not cast or plated steel, but were polished stainless steel and billet aluminum formed on a CNC. They offered significant improvement in appearance and durability.”

For Meadors and others, Micro-Frets’ enduring charisma lies partly in the anti-Gibson/-Fender aspect of their very existence, as well as exotic, hand-made elements like the Rube-Goldberg-esque Micro-Nut.

“I marveled at how a machined, stamped, screwed-together assembly could be better than a basic piece of plastic, and for years I figured it was snake oil,” he said. “But when we started producing them, we saw how it made every note on the fretboard play in tune; that sold me. It’s really amazing when you don’t hear off-sounding notes or beat-frequency oscillations between intervals.”

That was reinforced one day when Meadors was working in his office and heard Gary Free noodling on a guitar in the next room – sounding very out of tune.

“Without getting out of my chair, I softly hollered at him, ‘Hey, can you intonate that better?’ A couple minutes later, I heard him again… still… So I went out and here he was playing a ’77 Les Paul – not one of Gibson’s best efforts, I know, but at that moment I realized that our guitars sounded so much better.”

Even if their efforts to market a new line proved unsuccessful, Meadors thinks the latter-day M-F did some good.

“Because we designed and machined our parts to original dimensions and test-fit them on original models, we know they fit the old guitars,” he said, looking to aid anyone who may be searching. “Pickups, of course, were the most sought-after items, and unfortunately we don’t have any of those left.”

This article originally appeared in VG March 2017 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.