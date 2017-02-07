Rock Player of the Year

Jeff Beck
Awarded in 2016
The eight-time Grammy winner and hot rod enthusiast embodies the philosophy of the forward-thinking guitarist, continually moving on to fresh avenues of self-expression and arresting sounds. Find all the details in the 2016 VG Readers’ Choice Awards.
Warren Haynes
Awarded in 2015
Warren Haynes could hold a lot of titles, including “busiest man in rock and roll.” Most fans know him as a guitarist in two versions of the Allman Brothers Band, but his resumé is full of other gigs for which guitarists would be chomping at the bit. As fellow southern guitarist, Greg Martin, points out, Haynes has paid his dues. Find all the details in the 2015 VG Readers’ Choice Awards.
