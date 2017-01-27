Jimi Hendrix

James Marshall Hendrix is undoubtedly the greatest rock guitarist who ever lived, and Experience Hendrix LLC is now releasing a vinyl version of this original 2000 collection. The original release consisted of studio jams and home demos recorded between 1969 and ’70, and featured Buddy Miles on four tracks and Billy Cox on one.

This 10″ translucent-yellow-vinyl version (available only at brick-and-mortar stores) features three of the six songs from that original release: “Jungle,” “Room Full Of Mirrors,” and “Strato Strut.” This is Hendrix in the Band of Gypsys era, packed with magnificent octave playing and volatile drum grooves provided by the chitlin’ circuit prowess of Miles.

Hendrix never played a song the same way twice, often melding spontaneous ideas with pre-written parts. The basis for “Roomful Of Mirrors” goes through all kinds of permutations within the aforementioned track as well as “Jungle.” The main theme progresses through explorations using improvisation and stream-of-consciousness motifs.

Cox joins the duo on “Strato Strut,” offering a rare listen of Hendrix-style funk guitar over a James Brown groove. Great stuff.

This article originally appeared in VG‘s April ’17 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

