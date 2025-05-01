On About Time, bluesman Dennis Jones turns up the heat with blistering guitar, impassioned vocals, and epic tales of 21st-century woe and triumphant comeuppance. Produced by Jones and Brian O’Neal of The BusBoys, the album pairs clear but sinewy production and musicality with real-life themes, in the best tradition of contemporary American blues-rock.

Drawing from the six-string legacies of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, Robin Trower, and Pat Travers, Jones brings a modern, black urban sensibility to the proceedings, creating a distinctive POV. “Too High To Fly,” “Just Like You,” and “Always The Same” are power-packed compositions, Jones emphasizing harder melodic-rock tones steeped in traditional blues, offset by clean, funky, and precise rhythm work coupled with beautifully chorused arpeggiation.

On “You’re Killin’ Me,” Jones juxtaposes filthy rhythm parts with liquid lines straddling the textures of Eric Clapton and Peter Green, while “Six Feet Off The Ground” dips into his metal influences, illustrating his rise above toxic relationships. This is Dennis Jones’ best record to date.

This article originally appeared in VG’s September 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.