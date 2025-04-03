Lee Ritenour & Dave Grusin

With a career spanning more than 50 years as a first-call studio pro who has played on some of the biggest pop and rock tracks in history, Ritenour’s discography boggles the mind. He and longtime partner/pianist Dave Grusin are pairing up again, crafting beautiful music with world-class musicianship.

Joined by Brazil’s top musicians, the ensemble explores the contemporary rhythms and harmonies of this South American nation. Recorded in São Paulo and produced by Rit and Grusin, Brasil celebrates the vibrance of the local culture and artistry of Rit’s upper-echelon guitar playing.

Seamlessly alternating between acoustic nylon-string, steel-string, and electric, his unique sound blends seamlessly with Grusin’s mature keyboard work and passionate vocals by Tatiana Parra. Guitarist Celso Fonseca duets with Ritenour on the slow-burn “Meu Samba Torto.” Rit also intermingles with Brazilian guitarist Chico Pinheiro on Jobim’s “Stone Flower” and “Boca De Siri,” where uptempo electric lines weave within advanced Latin syncopation and breaks that stop on a dime. Lee’s rhythm work and sense of time are hypnotic, like on “Cravo E Canela” and “Catavento.”

More than a half-century into his career, Rit remains an absolute monster of a player.

