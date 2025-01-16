StringTree.co to Auction the Instrument Collection of Late Omaha Musician, Dave Kotinek

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 14, 2025 — StringTree.co, the community-powered auction marketplace for premium and collectible musical instruments, is honored to announce the auction of a remarkable collection of vintage guitars and gear from the late Dave Kotinek, a lifelong Nebraska musician and guitarist.

Dave was a beloved figure in the Omaha music scene, known for his skill, passion, and dedication to music. A lifelong musician and collector, Dave’s career included leading successful Nebraska bands like Sidekick and Hat Trick. The musical gear that he collected over many decades reflects Dave’s deep appreciation for craftsmanship, sound, and innovation. Tragically, on August 24, 2022, Dave’s 64th birthday, he lost his life in an auto accident. To honor his legacy and ensure his cherished instruments find new homes with those who will treasure them, Dave’s estate partnered with StringTree.co to auction his collection of guitars, including rare items such as a 1991 660/1 Tom Petty Signature Rickenbacker, a 1976 Ibanez Destroyer, and a 1997 Mary Ford Signature Gibson Les Paul, among many more.