D-3 Millionth, Double-Neck Acoustic-Electric Among New Martin Guitar Models Unveiled at 2025 NAMM Show

NAZARETH, PA – Martin Guitar is thrilled to unveil the latest additions to its 2025 NAMM Show lineup, featuring all-new instruments that embody its mission of unleashing the artist within.

These standout models join the refreshed Standard Series and Retro Plus guitars, showcasing Martin’s unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and creativity. Designed for musicians and collectors alike, they promise something truly extraordinary.

This special lineup of instruments will be on display at The 2025 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, through Saturday, January 25, with more exciting releases to come.

D-3 MILLIONTH

The Martin D-3 Millionth is a breathtaking celebration of Martin Guitar’s rich legacy, craftsmanship, and the people behind it all. This limited-edition Dreadnought, marking the 3 millionth serialized Martin instrument, is a masterpiece in both sound and design that celebrates the “& Co.” in the company’s name

Its top depicts a cross section of an American sycamore tree, featuring rings made of real sycamore and solid gold representing each year of the company’s growth, with diamonds marking major milestones in Martin’s 192-year history. The theme of “past, present, and future” is woven into every ornate detail, including its ebony headplate showcasing a diamond-filled Moravian star and an engraved 14-karat palladium pickguard, with rubies marking each of Martin’s three Nazareth-area factory locations since 1839.

On the back of the guitar, which is made of rare and coveted Brazilian rosewood, a beautiful sycamore tree of gold and pearl pays tribute to the countless employees who have left their fingerprints on the company’s legacy, from its early days in New York City to its longtime home in Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

With only three of these guitars in existence—and only one for sale (serial number 3,000,002)—this awe-inspiring instrument is both a tribute to the workers who built the brand and a testament to the innovation that keeps Martin at the forefront of acoustic excellence.

