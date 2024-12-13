Have Guitar Will Travel 140 – Iain Matthews

In episode 140 of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” presented by Vintage Guitar Magazine, host James Patrick Regan speaks with singer-songwriter Iain Matthews. During their conversation, Iain shares insights about his home in the Netherlands and discusses his new solo album, adding to his impressive catalog of over 40 solo albums.

Iain talks about his guitars, including Harmonys and Cromwells, which were converted by Mark Swanson in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He also shares details about his current tour schedule and how he manages to travel with his guitars.

Reflecting on his musical upbringing, Iain recalls his mother playing boogie-woogie piano and tells the story of how his early bandmate Richard Thompson from Fairport Convention gifted him his first guitar. He describes his experiences growing up and playing in bands in Northern England, making the move to London, and working on Carnaby Street.

Iain also recounts his time living in the United States, including stints in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Austin, before settling in the Netherlands.

To learn more about Iain and listen to his music, you can visit his website at iainmatthews.nl.

Please like, comment and share this podcast! Listen Here!

Each episode is available on iheartradio, Tune In, Apple Podcast, YouTube and Spotify!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.