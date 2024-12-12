Have Guitar Will Travel 139 – Buck Dharma from Blue Oyster Cult

In episode 139 of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” presented by Vintage Guitar Magazine, host James Patrick Regan speaks with guitarist Buck Dharma from Blue Öyster Cult. In their conversation, Buck covers:

Blue Oyster Cult has released a new live album and DVD, featuring the gear used during the recorded shows. Buck also discusses his equipment throughout the content.

He shares stories about his father, a weekend warrior saxophonist, and his father’s record collection.

Buck recounts his early musical experiences, starting with the accordion, then moving on to drums, and finally transitioning to guitar after breaking his arm while playing street basketball.

He describes his initial band experiences, beginning with a surf band, which ultimately led to the formation of Soft White Underbelly and Blue Oyster Cult.

Buck reflects on his early influences, mentioning artists like Jimi Hendrix, Jerry Garcia, Eric Clapton, and Danny Kalb.

He talks about a recent meeting with Slash and shares insights on playing “the Reeper.”

Buck also explains how he learned from Alice Cooper how to perform on large stages.

