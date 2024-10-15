Vola Guitars Announces a Brand New Classic to the Modern Era Introducing the JZ FRO

Conroe, TX – October 14th, 2023 — Introducing the JZ FRO, the latest expression of Volas commitment to boundary pushing design. With its offset body style, flamed roasted maple Modern C neck, 22 stainless steel frets, luminlay side dots, and reverse headstock, this instrument embodies timeless functionality. Under the hood, it features custom made Vola wiring and electronics. From a tonal perspective, the pickup configuration lends itself to a well-balanced range of sound. The integration of two Vola VFP90 pickups in the bridge and neck are complemented by a VS-I single coil in the middle position which is activated by a push/pull pot on the volume knob. GOTOH hardware ensures tuning stability and accuracy as you navigate the entirety of the guitar. Available in a classy Vintage White Gloss or Sunburst Gloss finish, the JZ FRO was made to inspire you on your musical journey.

Lets take a look at the incredible specs on the JZ FRO

Country of Origin: Handmade in Japan

Construction: Bolt-on neck

Body: Alder

Neck: Roasted Flame Maple 1 piece, Vola MC Neck shape

Frets: Stainless Steel

Nut: 42mm * 3.4T Graphtec TusQ

Fingerboard: 22 Frets – 25.5″ Scale, 12″ Radius, Luminlay Front and Side Dots

Pickups: VFP90 I Neck, VS I Middle, VFP90 I Neck Bridge

Electronics: 1 Volume(push/pull : Middle pickup on/off)1Tone 3 way toggle Switch(for 2 P90 pickups),1 button switch(Direct switch)

Bridge: Nickel, Gotoh 510T-FE1 Bridge

Strings: D’Addario XTE094 9-42

Tuners: SD91MG-T-05M Locking Tuners

Case: Vola Custom Series Gig Bag (included)

Vola Guitars has a rich history of crafting exceptional instruments that inspire musicians around the world. The ZVA-4P-MF is the latest testament to their dedication to innovation and quality.The JZ FRO has a street price of $1,229.00 USD.

Vola Guitars is a distinguished brand in the world of electric guitars, known for its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and sound quality. With a wide range of models catering to different musical styles, Vola Guitars continues to inspire musicians worldwide.