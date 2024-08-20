“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest Larry Wexer

Season 01 Episode 07

In Episode 7 of “Buy That Guitar,” presented by Vintage Guitar mag, host Ram Tuli is joined by Larry Wexer, the renowned dealer based in New York City. They discuss pre-war archtops and flat-tops, especially those made by Martin and Gibson. Why do collectors share such zeal for them?

Links: Laurence Wexer, Ltd.

Vintage Guitar magazine presents Buy That Guitar, a new podcast hosted by Ram Tuli, co-author of The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide. The show explores the joy of buying, selling, and collecting vintage and new guitars, Custom Shop guitars, amplifiers, and other instruments and gear. Join Ram and his guests for a new episode every Tuesday.