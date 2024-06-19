When guitarists as diverse as Al Di Meola and Joe Bonamassa are singing your praises, something’s up. Sicilian guitar prodigy Matteo Mancuso’s debut record displays effortless facility, charisma, and fresh ideas instead of trodden musical landscapes. These ingredients have made the 26-year-old a Youtube star. Produced by his guitarist/father Vincent, the album includes bassists Stefano India and Riccardo Oliva, drummers Giuseppe Bruno and Gianluca Pellerito, and Giuseppe Vasapolli on keys.

The Journey is a grab-bag of accessible fusion, beginning with “Silkroad,” which combines seamless legato reminiscent of ’80s Bill Connors and Scott Henderson. Acoustic guitar and odd-time signatures make an appearance that impresses. The swinging “Polifemo” takes a jazz approach, and Mancuso’s phrasing is tops. “Falcon Flight” goes full-blown jazz rock with sitar sounds and lush chord voicings.

From the pastoral ambiance of “Open Fields,” Mancuso is never afraid to rip, like on the rocking “Drop D,” or pour on the acoustic elegance for “Time To Leave.”

Mancuso’s letter of introduction, The Journey is a sonic business card that bops, shreds, and nails the changes with musicality, immaculate phrasing, and a maturity that bodes ferocious things ahead.

This article originally appeared in VG’s October 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.