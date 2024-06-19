Born in Chicago

Tweaked and re-cut, this documentary charts the rise of America’s greatest urban blues and its gradual adaptation into rock. There are photos, interviews, and even footage of Maxwell Street, where bluesmen would perform outdoors for a few bucks. The film reminds us that the scene took place in “the little bars and tiny dives of Chicago’s South and West sides,” rife with names like Willie Dixon, Little Walter, and Paul Butterfield.

Naturally, Muddy Waters is celebrated, along with rival Howlin’ Wolf – when asked if Muddy and the Wolf were actual enemies, drummer Sam Lay simply responds, “Yeah.” Aside from Wolf – noted for “massive hands that cradled his guitar like a toothpick” – you’ll meet his lauded lead guitarist Hubert Sumlin, interviewed here.

Also discussed is the genre’s decline among young black listeners; simultaneously, white college kids discovered blues throughout the ’60s – among them, a 17-year-old “B.B. King fanatic” named Michael Bloomfield. Organist Barry Goldberg recalls jamming with teenaged Michael and Howlin’ Wolf, while Bob Dylan describes young Bloomfield as “the best guitarist I ever heard.” Harvey Mandel says watching weekly Buddy Guy gigs was like, “…going to college for playing guitar.”

Ultimately, this documentary becomes mandatory viewing for every guitarist.

