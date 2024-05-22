Gretsch Honors Orville Peck With Signature Falcon

Today, Gretsch® announces the all-new Limited Edition Orville Peck FalconTM, honoring the groundbreaking country star with his first ever signature guitar. Coming hot off the heels of Peck’s latest album, ‘Stampede: Vol. 1’, the guitar captures his true iconoclast spirit with mid-century swagger, offering incredible tone, exceptional playability, and a vibe that manages to be both fresh and classic at the same time.

Stand-out features on this model include: