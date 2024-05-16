Xotic Pedals Introduces 15 year anniversary Limited Edition EP booster in two special colors.

Van Nuys, CA – May 16, 2024 – To commemorate the 15 year anniversary of our popular EP Booster, we have created a limited edition version available in two special colors (metallic blue and purple) with 1500 pieces produced in each color. The special edition EP booster has the identical features of the standard model which has been a favorite of players all over the world as it captures the celebrated tones of the EP-3 echo machine pre amp.

9- to 18-volt DC operation (battery compartment available for 9 volt operation.

True bypass switching

Up to 20dB of boost for adding volume to you amp

Internal DIP switches for adjusting boost frequencies and EQ

Top mounted AC power jack

Metallic blue and metallic purple colors