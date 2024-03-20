Pink Floyd & The Dark Side of the Moon

This book marks the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s masterwork – composer/bassist Roger Waters’ meditation on madness set over angsty, slow-tempo rock. The narrative digs into the weeds of their 1973 breakthrough, accompanied by period photos of David Gilmour’s venerable black Strat, outboard gear (Fuzz Face, Uni-Vibe, Binson EchoRec 2, lap steel), Waters’ Precision Bass, and wonderfully weird synthesizers like the “suitcase” EMS Synthi. The author also brings the reader into Abbey Road studios for sessions, and discusses critical contributions from engineer Alan Parsons, singer Clare Torry, saxman Dick Parry, and graphic designer Storm Thorgerson (including a short chapter on the iconic album covers created by his artist collective, Hipgnosis).

Popoff’s dry, track-by-track analysis reads like music-appreciation class, but he also offers tangents into the intriguing Pompeii concert film, record deals, massive sales certifications, and memorabilia. There are bios of each member of the band and a section on The Dark Side of the Moon tour of 1972-’73.

This hardcover is worthy for its vast collection of images, surrounded by solid shards of history, hip gear shots, and enough trivia to satisfy Pink Floydophiles. It’s perhaps not the definitive Dark Side book, but still a fine keepsake of the ultimate art-rock opus.

