Pete Anderson

Known as longtime musical partner and guitar ace with country singer Dwight Yoakam. But, his real claim to fame might be that as a bona fide roots-music mechanic – a guy who has been under the hood of more recordings than you can shake a Tele at.

Where many musicians have longed to be a lead vocalist or six-string hotshot, Anderson has traveled a different road, assuming the role of the guy who wants to improve things.

This book distills four-plus decades of insight, dispensing wisdom for musicians across the spectrum, from home-studio creator to major-label hotshot. But this isn’t a garden-variety tutorial, heavy on technology. Rather, Anderson’s accessible literary approach is best summarized by a key word found in the title: philosophy.

Anderson points out that a great recording is rooted in things like inspiration, tactfully managing fussy personalities, and strategically establishing arrangements before entering the studio. He also brings record-making into the 21st century, observing that while the recording industry undergoes dramatic turmoil, the changes simultaneously afford artists with desire, ambition, creativity, and chops a chance to have their music heard.

A breezy read, but packed with worthwhile insight.

