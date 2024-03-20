EHX Lizard Queen

In 2021, JHS Pedals founder Josh Scott teamed with graphic designer Daniel Danger to design a ’70s-style/E-H-inspired fuzz pedal. The response convinced Scott to present the idea to Electro-Harmonix president Mike Matthews, and the two joined forces to produce the Lizard Queen Octave Distortion.

The nano-sized pedal has a Volume control, Octave knob that blends the signal an octave up, and Balance to modulate between smooth sustain (Shadow) and surreal crispiness (Sun). With the Octave control rolled counterclockwise, users get sweet ’70s fuzz without the octave. Its fixed gain can be manipulated with a guitar’s Volume knob.

Using a Marshall combo and a superstrat, a symphony of sounds were produced by finessing the Octave knob. From stand-alone fuzz, octave up, and ring-mod overtones, the Lizard Queen is sensitive to picking with single-coils or humbuckers. That classic ’70s grittiness truly cuts, while octave-up brings an addictive gnarly texture. It’s the perfect size, takes a 9-volt adapter, and will cover everything from Jimi’s Band Of Gypsys to grunge-era guitar saturation. For filthy fuzz users, the Lizard Queen Octave Distortion is badass.

