EHX Good Vibes, Tone Corset

The musical spirit of the ’60s and ’70s lives again in two of EHX’s latest stompboxes: the Good Vibes analog modulator and Tone Corset analog compressor. Whether it’s chorus and vibrato swirls or that funky squeeze, these pedals are pure classic rawk.

The Good Vibes recaptures the soul of the great Uni-Vibe, complete with photocells. Switching between chorus or vibrato effects, it produces a liquid groove that’s both flowing and undulating.

The pedal’s controls include Volume, Intensity, and Speed knobs. A sold-separately expression pedal control of Speed or Intensity is available at your feet; a toggle allows you to switch between the two.

But this isn’t just a throwback ’box. The Good Vibes is hopped up with boosted power rails that provide modern-day clarity, definition, and headroom to that vintage sound.

The vibrato adds a lovely movement to your playing without the need to concentrate on a whammy bar or Bigsby. This augments chords with a shimmer, and sounds gorgeous on country tunes or soulful R&B.

Whether you’re after Jimi-style psychedelic flower-power or SRV spin in your rhythm or solos, the Good Vibes offers a compact alternative to a Leslie or Fender Vibratone rotating speaker. The sound is warm and rich, with ample troughs and peaks in the sonic waves. The chorus lets you range from lush jazzy or bluesy chords to all-out space-travel flourishes. It’s thoroughly groovy.

While an original Uni-Vox may have a special vintage tone to it, the Good Vibes boasts solid modern construction – it won’t leave you stranded on the edge of the stage at a gig.

The Tone Corset squeezes signal in all the right ways. The pedal has four controls; its Sustain knob controls the amount of compression while Attack adjusts how quickly the compression recovers. Turning Attack clockwise, the response is slower and more of your pick attack shines through.

Blend mixes the dry and compressed signals, and Volume dials in the overall output level. Together, the controls allow you to shape sound dynamics to the nth degree. Adjust the clipping to get a countrified spank that accentuates the twang of a Telecaster. Or go all out for a funky burp that emulates a Les Paul through a Mu-Tron III. It’s a flexible pedal, with a range of sonic control. In addition, the Pad switch “pads” down the input signal to harness unwanted distortion if you’re using it with high-output humbuckers or a bass.

Both pedals are wried for tru-bypass operation and 9-volt powered.

This article originally appeared in VG February 2018 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.