Lords of Atlantis: Cliché-Free Surf

Ivan Pongracic

Lords of Atlantis includes members from a handful of high-profile surf bands, and its debut album is a collection of catchy instrumentals that steers clear of cliches. Here, Ivan Pongracic plays “Barbary Corsairs” on his ’62 Fender Strat reissue in Shoreline Gold with a Fullerton-made/AV1 reissue neck and Pure Vintage ’65 pickups running into a Catalinbread Belle Epoch Tape Echo, a Gomez G-Spring tube reverb, and a reissue Deluxe Reverb with a Mojotone British Vintage speaker. Our review of the album and interview with Ivan and Jeremy DeHart appears in the January issue. Read Now!