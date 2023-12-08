After raising over $100,000 for Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Neil Peart’s memory this past January, new artists are joining the cause. The complete list has been finalized for Bubba Bash 2024, being held January 6th at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, PA.

Returning from Bubba Bash 2023 for encore performances:

Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater, The Winery Dogs)

Frank Bello (Anthrax)

Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, Overkill)

Jon Dinklage (Clockwork Angels string ensemble)

Joe Bergamini (drum instructor, author)

John Wesley (Vertical Horizon)

Seven Antonopoulos (Opiate for the Masses)

Additional guest artists added for 2024:

Ed Toth, drummer with The Doobie Brothers since 2005.

Andrés Patrick Forero, TONY, GRAMMY and EMMY award winning drummer/percussionist.

Rodney McG, bassist and founding member of progressive metal pioneers Iron Christ.

Allan Lobo, Brazilian keyboardist and sound designer with The VST Academy.

Dan Avidan, a.k.a. Danny Sexbang, vocalist for Ninja Sex Party.

Cathy Rankin, entertainment personality and journalist will be guest-hosting.

Anchored by YYNOT, with Billy Alexander on guitar, Mike Hetzel on drums, Adi Argelazi on vocals, Tim Starace on bass, Bubba Bash 2024 promises to once again be truly triumphant.

For a sample of the dedication and professionalism YYNOT and the guest artists bring to the stage, check out “La Villa Strangiato,” featuring Mike Portnoy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnxPkVUBh70

Tickets are in short supply as of this writing. If you can’t get to the show, you can still participate by donating directly to Cedars-Sinai through the link below.

Executive producers: Michael Mosbach and Tim Starace

Tickets: https://www.axs.com/events/502153/bubba-bash-2024-tickets

Cedars-Sinai: https://giving.cedars-sinai.edu/neilpeartbraintumorresearch

YYNOT: https://www.yynotband.com/

Mgmt: Jason@lunaticworks.com

Contact: yynotband@gmail.com