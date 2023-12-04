Mel Brown

Hellafied
Michael Dregni
-
0

Before becoming a member of the house band at the legendary Austin venue Antone’s, Mississippi-born Mel Brown (1939-2009) was a blues guitarist who gained notice with West Coast R&B icon Johnny Otis. This reissue of his 1967 solo debut reveals a solid, blues-based soloist clearly at ease with the era’s organ-driven soul-jazz, surrounded by high-caliber L.A. sidemen including organist Gerald Wiggins, drummer Paul Humphrey, jazz guitar master Herb Ellis (occasionally on 12-string), and Arthur Wright.

Soul-funk grooves drive many tunes, beginning with the title track. While Brown adds wah to his take on Oliver Nelson’s easygoing “Hobo Flats,” he wasn’t a captive of effects. He spins out straight-ahead blues lines on “Greasy Spoon” as Ellis chunks rhythm behind him. The laid-back “I’m Goin’ to Jackson” has Brown and Ellis (on 12-string) facing off, Brown and Wright rip through the furious “Slalom,” and the old-school feel of “Home James” reveals Brown’s deep debt to T-Bone Walker.

Brown recorded 11 more solo albums and accompanied other blues greats on record. In the ’70s, he joined Nashville iconoclast Tompall Glaser’s Outlaw Band.

This vinyl-only reissue reminds everyone that Chicken Fat, Brown’s launching pad, remains a masterpiece more than a half-century later.

This article originally appeared in VG’s March 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.

No posts to display