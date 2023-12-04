Alberto Lombardi

The Italian guitarist’s third acoustic-fingerstyle album brings a pleasurable mix of covers with two originals. Primarily a solo set, it overdubs keyboards, drum patterns, and he even sings on the title track.

An expressive player, Lombardi’s fingerpicking, muting, and sliding give the music a distinctly human feel that seamlessly incorporates harmonics.

Lombardi opens the proceedings doing classic Motown songs, starting with a lively reading of the Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love,” followed by an expert handling of the haunting melodies of “I Heard It Through The Grapevine.” A warm electric solo adds to his jazzy take on Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely,” and he uses harmonics to great effect on the Temptations’ “My Girl.”

His take on The Beatles “Fixing a Hole” has a breezy see-saw tempo, while the mournful “Eleanor Rigby” is given an upbeat kick. “Ah! The ’80s,” with its smooth pop flavor and drum machine, is the best original, while Supertramp’s quirky “Breakfast in America” provides a real highlight. For contrast, there’s bittersweet material, notably “Schindler’s List.” Throughout, Lombardi delivers proof of the acoustic guitar’s power in gifted hands.

