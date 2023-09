Exclusive run at “Long Dead Man”

When you’re in the mood for old-timey Appalachian music done very well, grab “New Old West,” the latest album by 2Frontiers. Here, Sjoerd Van Ravenzwaaij and Gregory Mulkern share an exclusive take on “Long Dead Man.” Sjoerd’s using his Taylor K-22E, while Gregory plays his custom Pietsch flathead banjo. We review the album in the September issue. Read Now!