Gator Storms the Cable Market with Launch of Cableworks Brand

Tampa, FL – Gator, a leading manufacturer of cases, bags, and stands for the music and pro audio industries, is proud to announce the official launch of its new Cableworks brand. Cableworks offers three distinct series of cables, catering to both aspiring and professional musicians alike.

The Backline Series by Cableworks is a best-in-class line of cables for entry-level music and audio professionals. It includes Instrument, XLR, Speaker, and Patch cables, all with highly durable and flexible jackets, classic reliable connectors, and oxygen-free conductors that ensure optimal sound quality.

For those seeking a professional-grade cable solution, Cableworks offers the Composer Series. This series features upgraded, well-shielded, low-capacitance conductors and durable PVC jackets for both flexibility and reliability. The Composer Series also includes Cableworks’ “Pat. Pending” connectors with TORIColor ID rings for easy identification when using multiple cables.

For the most discerning musicians and engineers, Cableworks presents its Headliner Series. This premium offering features Cableworks’ best-performing, lowest capacitance conductors for optimal signal transmission. The Headliner cables are wrapped in sturdy, flexible PVC jackets, ensuring a highly durable and reliable cable that will stand the test of time. The Headliner Instrument, XLR, and TS Speaker cables also include Cableworks’ “Pat. Pending” connectors with TORIColor ID rings.

“We designed Cableworks with the working musician in mind,” explains President and CEO Crystal Morris-Freed. “Whether just starting out or are a seasoned pro, our Backline, Composer and Headliner Series of cables offer a reliable and high-quality solution for all of your audio needs.”

The Cableworks brand is now available for purchase through select retailers.